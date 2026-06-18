Derry triathlete Luke McCarron earns World Championship Series Start

Ireland’s number one male triathlete has taken another major stride towards his LA 2028 Olympic dream after a rapid rise through the World Triathlon rankings.

Derry’s Luke McCarron will take the biggest step of his career this weekend when he lines up in his first World Triathlon Championship Series race in Quiberon, France on 20 June.

McCarron is making a significant impact in his first year as a full-time elite international triathlete, having taken a break from his medical career.

His triathlon journey began at the Portglenone Sprint Triathlon in 2015 before he announced himself as one of Ireland’s most exciting prospects with a hometown victory in the Liam Ball Triathlon in 2019.

Now Ireland’s current number one male triathlete, the Derry man is chasing his dream of representing Ireland at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The Olympic qualification period for Los Angeles 2028 opened on 18 May and runs for two years.

With that goal firmly in sight, McCarron strategically planned the first half of his 2026 season around competing in Continental Cup races across Asia and Africa to accumulate the World Ranking points needed to gain entry to higher-level international competition.

The plan paid off.

A demanding block of six Continental Cup races across Asia and Africa in February and March saw him climb from 196th to 165th in the World Triathlon rankings.

That rise earned McCarron his first opportunity to compete at World Cup level in Chengdu, China last month.

Last weekend he continued his progression in his second World Triathlon Cup event in Huatulco, Mexico, gaining valuable experience against some of the world’s leading athletes.

This Saturday, however, represents another major milestone as he makes his debut in the World Triathlon Championship Series — the highest level of elite international triathlon competition.

Triathlon Ireland High Performance Manager Laura Colhoun, also a Derry native, said McCarron’s progress had been well earned.

“Luke can expect to line up against the world’s best triathletes this weekend.

Competing at this level is what every elite triathlete dreams of, and he has earned this opportunity through his dedication, professionalism and outstanding commitment to the sport.

“The World Championship Series represents the very highest level of short course triathlon outside of the Olympic Games, and racing against the athletes who will be his direct rivals on the road to LA 2028 will be an invaluable experience in his development.”

McCarron said:

“To be competing in my first World Championship Series race is something I am incredibly proud of. Over the past year, I made the decision to fully commit to seeing how far I can take my triathlon career, so to be lining up against the best athletes in the world is very special.

“The journey has involved a lot of hard work, long periods away from home and a huge amount of travelling, but those are sacrifices I am happy to make to chase my dream of representing Ireland at the Olympic Games.

“I know there is still a lot of work to do and many steps to take, but every race at this level is a chance to learn, improve and continue moving forward.”

Later this year, McCarron will have the opportunity to race on home soil when he returns to compete in the Europe Triathlon Cup – City of Derry on 5 September.

The event will give McCarron and his Irish team-mates the chance to battle it out on a fast and technical international course as they seek to secure crucial World Ranking points in their pursuit of Olympic qualification.

Those wishing to follow Luke’s journey towards LA 2028 can follow him on Instagram @lukemccarron16.