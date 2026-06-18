Doherty and Harris clash in Dail over Oireachtas Committee report on homelessness

The Government is being urged to consider a range of emergency measures to tackle homelessness.

A new report from the Oireachtas Housing Committee makes fourteen recommendations aimed at reducing the number of people without a home.

Among them is a call on government to keep the possible reintroduction of a ban on no-fault evictions under review.

In the Dail this afternoon, Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty clashed with Tanaiste Simon Harris on the issue, saying the cross party recommendation of a No Fault Eviction Ban cannot be ignored.

Mr Harris said that’s not what the report actually says………….

The specific wording of the recommendation is as follows-

“The Committee urges the Minister to keep all options under review including an

emergency ban on no fault evictions for a defined period of time alongside any

emergency package of measures in order to take the pressure off existing emergency

homeless services”.

You cam access the full report HERE

You can listen to the full exchange here –