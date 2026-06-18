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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal v Dublin Preview with Eamon McGee & Oisin Kelly

Eamon McGee

Donegal will play Dublin in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

After a disappointing one-point defeat to Cork in Ballybofey last weekend, Jim McGuinness’ side will be looking to bounce back against The Dubs and book their spot in the last 8.

2012 All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly to preview this weekend’s massive game between Donegal and Dublin and also the other All-Ireland SFC Round 3 fixtures…

 

There will be full, live match commentary of the Donegal v Dublin game on Highland Radio from the 1:15pm throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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