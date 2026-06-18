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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

ERNACT projects see €1m invested in North West

ERNACT has received approval for two new projects, resulting in €1m in investment for the North West City Region.

RE-SPRINGS is a 30-month project led by ERNACT, working with organisations from Ireland (Donegal County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta) alongside international partners from Finland and Sweden.

The project aims to develop energy resilience and security in Donegal. Partners will also test the use of private wire infrastructure to transfer surplus renewable energy and recovered heat from industrial enterprises to power and heat nearby public buildings.

The project will help identify practical solutions that reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiency, and increase local energy resilience.

DC NEST includes Donegal County Council as an associate partner with the project led by groups in Finland, Sweden, and Iceland.

The project will also build on Donegal Digital, a public-private partnership led by Donegal County Council to support digital transformation across the county.

The project will help regional stakeholders better understand opportunities associated with digital infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and sustainable economic development.

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