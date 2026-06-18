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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Heart scan service disrupted at Letterkenny University Hospital amid staffing pressures

Staffing shortages have temporarily disrupted the availability of Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The technology was introduced at LUH in May last year, allowing patients to access specialist cardiac imaging locally rather than travelling to Dublin or Galway.

However, the HSE says current operational constraints, including maternity and other leave, have impacted service delivery.

To minimise delays, urgent CTCA scans will be outsourced to other hospitals where clinically appropriate, with the arrangement described as temporary.

The local service is expected to resume in the coming weeks as staffing levels improve.

Patients already accepted for CTCA will remain on the waiting list, while new referrals will continue to be processed during this period.

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