Jeffrey Donaldson case enters final stage as jury prepares to deliberate

The judge in the trial of Jeffrey Donaldson will begin his summary of the case this morning.

Judge Paul Ramsey addressed the jury of seven men and five women following the conclusion of closing speeches yesterday afternoon.

The jury at Newry Crown Court heard closing speeches from the prosecution barrister, Jeffrey Donaldson’s barrister and Eleanor Donaldson’s barrister between yesterday and Tuesday.

Judge Paul Ramsey said he will summarise the case this morning and give the jury legal directions before they begin their deliberations.

Former DUP leader Mr Donaldson has pleaded NOT guilty to 18 historic abuse charges against two alleged victims.

60-year-old Eleanor Donaldson denies five counts of aiding and abetting and faces a trial of the facts.