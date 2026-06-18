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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 18th

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 18th…………..

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derrycourthouse
News

Two men due in court in relation to Strabane thefts

18 June 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

85 new homes commended in Donegal last month

18 June 2026
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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 18th

18 June 2026
ERNACT Social Media Logo
News, Top Stories

ERNACT projects see €1m invested in North West

18 June 2026
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18 June 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 18th

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ERNACT projects see €1m invested in North West

18 June 2026
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Doherty and Harris clash in Dail over Oireachtas Committee report on homelessness

18 June 2026
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Preliminary Enquiry date set in case against Edward Gallagher

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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