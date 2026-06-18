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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

People encouraged to attend national caregiving hiring day in Donegal

People in Donegal are being encouraged to attend care home provider Dovida’s National Hiring Day today.

The Donegal Town event is part of a nationwide recruitment initiative aimed at growing the company’s dedicated care team to meet the increasing need for a diverse range of professional, high-quality home care supports.

People attending will have the chance to speak directly with Dovida staff, learn about a variety of Caregiver roles, explore available job opportunities, and receive guidance on training and career progression.

The event is taking place at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town from 11am until 3pm.

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