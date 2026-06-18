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The Outlet

Preliminary Enquiry date set in case against Edward Gallagher

A barrister has told Derry Magistrate’s Court that any attempt to change the date for a Preliminary Enquiry in relation to a priest facing sex offences would be opposed.

58 year old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025 and 7 further offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 last year as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Today’s hearing was told a date for a Preliminary Enquiry had been fixed for July 16.

A prosecutor said that the case was in today simply for a review but he asked for another review as there were ‘some outstanding items’.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that this was a ‘long standing case’ and added that any attempt to miss the Preliminary Enquiry date would be opposed.

A further review was ordered for July 2.

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