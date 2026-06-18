Sinn Féin leader says delays to Creeslough inquiry are hurting families

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has again thrown her weight behind calls for a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy.

This is after families and survivors travelled to Leinster House to deliver first-hand testimony of their experiences since the 2022 explosion.

Yesterday in the Dáil, the Taoiseach backed Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan’s stance that the Garda probe must finish first, before a public inquiry is established.

But Deputy McDonald is calling on the Taoiseach to take ownership of the issue, arguing that stalling on a public inquiry is actively hurting the families: