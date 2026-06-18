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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Sinn Féin leader says delays to Creeslough inquiry are hurting families

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has again thrown her weight behind calls for a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy.

This is after families and survivors travelled to Leinster House to deliver first-hand testimony of their experiences since the 2022 explosion.

Yesterday in the Dáil, the Taoiseach backed Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan’s stance that the Garda probe must finish first, before a public inquiry is established.

But Deputy McDonald is calling on the Taoiseach to take ownership of the issue, arguing that stalling on a public inquiry is actively hurting the families:

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