Speed review public consultation opens on Monday

A public consultation on proposed changes to urban speed limits is set to open on Monday.

The review covers all public roads in towns, villages and settlements currently operating at 60km/h or below.

A series of drop-in events will be held across each municipal district to outline the proposals, which include the introduction of several 30km/h urban zones. The consultation will also be available online.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning, says the public should take the opportunity to have their say on the plans: