Strabane Public Realm scheme begins

The Strabane Town Centre Public Realm Scheme has begun.

The regeneration project is set to enhance key streets and public spaces across the town centre.

The scheme, which will cost £7m, aims to improve the quality, accessibility, and appearance of the town, creating a more attractive and welcoming environment for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Planned works will include a new public space at Abercorn Square and improvements to on-street parking and service to support the town’s longer-term regeneration.

*************

(Release in Full)

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has welcomed the start of construction on the Strabane Town Centre Public Realm Scheme, a major regeneration project that will enhance key streets and public spaces across the town centre.

The £7million Scheme will improve the quality, accessibility and appearance of the town, creating a more attractive and welcoming environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

Planned works will include upgraded footpaths and carriageways, new street lighting and street furniture, tree planting and public artwork. Junction improvements will also help traffic flow, while new public space at Abercorn Square and improvements to on-street parking and service areas will support the town’s longer-term regeneration.

Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased to see work begin on this important project for Strabane. My Department’s investment of over £6million will help revitalise the town centre by creating a more attractive, accessible and welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works and spends time there.

“This scheme will strengthen the town centre’s appeal, support local businesses and help attract further investment. It is also an important precursor to the planned £115million City Deal investment in Strabane, which will support the wider regeneration of the town centre.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council will lead delivery of the project, which will bring significant improvements to Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Grace Uí Niallais said: “I am delighted to see the development of the public realm works in Strabane Town Centre and I look forward to seeing how this will transform the area, creating a more welcoming space for residents, businesses, students and visitors. I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all the partners who have worked hard to bring the project to this key stage. This is just the start of an exciting time for Strabane, and I look forward to seeing the progress in the future.”