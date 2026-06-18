Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps & Derry City both face away trips in the SSE Airtricity League this Friday but both clubs are going into their respective games off the back of very contrasting results.

For Harps, they make the 11-hour round trip to take on Cobh Ramblers in the First Division having been hammered 5-0 by UCD at Finn Park last week.

Kevin McHugh’s side are now second-from-bottom of the standings and are going through a tough period of results.

Derry City, meanwhile, head west to play Galway United in the Premier Division after a 4-1 win over Bohemians last Friday.

The result was the Candy Stripes’ first league win since April and marked their last game at Derry GAA’s Celtic Park.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to preview the action…