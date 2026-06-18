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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Podcast |Bonus EP| The 2026 Donegal International Rally Special

The engine notes will soon be echoing off the hills, the ditches will be lined with fans, and the biggest weekend in Irish motorsport is about to get underway!

Welcome to a special, standalone edition of The Greg Hughes Podcast, dedicated entirely to the absolute crown jewel of the Irish rallying calendar—The Donegal International Rally. Whether you are a die-hard petrolhead heading out to the ditches, a driver fine-tuning your pace notes, or a local navigating the weekend, this will be your ultimate all-access preview guide.

Inside This Special Episode:

  • 🔥 The Stages & The Shakedown: Our Sports Editor Oisín Kelly, Chairman of the Donegal Motor Club Brian Brogan, and Clerk of the Course Eamonn McGee will dive deep into the competitive side of the weekend. They will break down the grueling 2026 stages, analyze the mechanical setups required for Donegal’s unique tarmac, and offer their predictions on who will have the pace to claim the ultimate bragging rights on the ramp.

  • 🚧 Safety, Logistics & Letterkenny Business: We will shift focus from the stages to the massive operational effort required to keep the county safe and moving. Garda Inspector Paul McGee, Council Area Roads Engineer David McIlwaine, and Leonard Watson from the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce will outline the comprehensive policing strategy, safety zones, and traffic management systems. Crucially, they will share a vital message for the weekend: Letterkenny will be fully open for business, highly accessible, and ready for an incredible atmosphere.

Turn the volume up, hit subscribe, and get the ultimate lowdown before the cars leave the start ramp! 🚗💨

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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