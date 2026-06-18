The Score – 18/06/26: LIVE from the Donegal International Rally Ceremonial Start

This week on The Score…

We join Oisin Kelly LIVE from the Ceremonial Start of the 2026 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally on the Port Road in Letterkenny.

We also speak to Declan Boyle to preview tomorrow evening’s games from Finn Harps & Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League…

Here’s the beginning of the Ceremonial Start of the rally where Oisin Kelly was speaking to James Cullen.

It’s 35 years since James won the rally in the “Pink Panther”, which has been restored and will be back rallying on the roads of the county tomorrow morning…