Two men due in court in relation to Strabane thefts

Police in Derry City and Strabane, investigating a report of theft from commercial premises in Strabane earlier this month have charged two men to appear before Court in July.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have been charged with the offence of theft to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on 8th July. The 19-year-old is also scheduled to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on 9th July for the offences of theft, going equipped for theft, and a number of driving-related offences, including using a motor vehicle without insurance.