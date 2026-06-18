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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Two men due in court in relation to Strabane thefts

Police in Derry City and Strabane, investigating a report of theft from commercial premises in Strabane earlier this month have charged two men to appear before Court in July.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have been charged with the offence of theft to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on 8th July. The 19-year-old is also scheduled to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on 9th July for the offences of theft, going equipped for theft, and a number of driving-related offences, including using a motor vehicle without insurance.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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