Cobh come from behind to hand Harps third defeat in a row

Finn Harps were beaten 3-1 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at St. Colman’s Park this evening.

Harps were ahead at the break thanks to a 19th minute Odhran McHugh effort on his first senior start.

It remained 1-0 until after the hour-mark but goals from Cian Coleman and Wilson Waweru (2) gave the home side all three points.

In other results, leaders Cork hammered bottom-side Treaty 4-0, Kerry won 1-0 away to UCD, Bray were 5-2 winners at home to Longford and it finished 2-2 between Athlone and Wexford.

Next up for Finn Harps is a trip to the midlands to play Athlone Town next Friday.