Drugs seized in Shantallow

A quantity of suspected cannabis was seized by police in Derry this morning during a search at a property in Shantallow.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, police say a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a 32-year-old man and a drug-related offence.

In a statement, Inspector Cathal Pearce is urging anyone with information about drugs to come forward, saying saying drugs cause nothing but misery to individuals, families and communities and they remain focused on working to disrupt crime, take drugs off the streets, and keep people safe.