Fintown Railway closed until further notice after breakdown

The Fintown Railway has closed until further notice due to a locomotive breakdown.
A spokesperson has apologised for the inconvenience caused.
Anyone seeking a refund is being asked to contact the railway through Facebook Messenger.
The Fintown Railway has closed until further notice due to a locomotive breakdown.
A spokesperson has apologised for the inconvenience caused.
Anyone seeking a refund is being asked to contact the railway through Facebook Messenger.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland