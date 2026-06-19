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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Fintown Railway closed until further notice after breakdown

The Fintown Railway has closed until further notice due to a locomotive breakdown.

A spokesperson has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Anyone seeking a refund is being asked to contact the railway through Facebook Messenger.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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