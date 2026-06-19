Galway inflict yet another defeat on Derry City

Derry City were beaten 2-1 by Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Pearse Stadium this evening.

A goal in each half from Stephen Walsh handed Galway an all-important win to close the gap between themselves and Derry to just one point.

A late Michael Duffy penalty was a consolation for Tiernan Lynch’s side as they face a trip to league-leaders Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

Rovers won 2-0 in Waterford tonight.

Elsewhere, St Pat’s beat Sligo 1-0 Dundalk were 2-1 winners away to Bohemians and it finished 2-2 between Shelbourne and Drogheda at Sullivan & Lambe Park.