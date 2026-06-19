Gardaí pledge to pursue human traffickers after landmark case

Yesterday at Donegal Circuit Court, a landmark conviction was delivered for Human Trafficking for Labour Exploitation, the first of its kind in the state.

This was after an extensive investigation carried out by Detectives from the Gardaí Donegal Division, closely supported by the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, Detectives in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, and specialist units across An Garda Síochána, alongside international partners.

The victims of this crime were forced to live in inhumane conditions in cold, damp accommodation without proper bedding. At one stage, one of the victims was left so desperate for food that they were forced to search through bins.

Gardaí say those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for profit will be pursued relentlessly and brought before the courts.

They have also urged anyone who is a victim of exploitation, or anyone who has concerns about human trafficking or modern slavery in their community, to come forward and report it.

Donegal Superintendent Siobhán Mollahan joined today’s Greg Hughes Show and gave this advice to people who may suspect someone has been trafficked: