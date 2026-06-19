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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Man convicted of Danielle McLaughlin’s murder appeals life sentence

The man who murdered and raped a Donegal woman in India is appealing the life sentence that has been handed down to him.

31-year-old Vikat Bhagat was sentenced in February 2025 for the brutal killing of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin in Goa in March 2017.

Danielle’s family fought for justice for over seven years.

Andrea Brannigan, Danielle’s mother, says she was informed this week that the appeal is due to go before the court in India on the 1st of July.

She says the news has been hard to take in:

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