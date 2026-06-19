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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Power returned to Lettermacaward Water Supply

Uisce Eireann says water supplies are returning to customers served by the treatment plant in Lettermacaward following an earlier power outage.

However, the utility says while power has been restored to the plant and water is once again being pumped into the network, it may take a number of hours for reservoirs to fully recover and for normal supply to be restored to all homes and businesses in Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann says customers in some areas may continue to experience some low pressure as the network refills this evening.

Vulnerable customers registered with Uisce Éireann will continue to receive direct communications. For updates, customers can visit the website, follow @IWCare on X, or contact the 24/7 customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann’s free text alert service is also available, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up using their Eircode and mobile number on water.ie

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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