Support pours in for Donegal mum after devastating cancer diagnosis

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a Portnoo woman who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Louise Adair has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer which has spread to her brain, bones, lungs and liver. Doctors say the illness is incurable but treatment will prolong her life.

Louise, who has four children aged 10, 9, 7 and 3, is being supported by friends who set up the fundraiser to help cover medical costs, therapies, household bills and home adaptations.

The appeal has already raised more than €104,000.

The link can be found HERE.