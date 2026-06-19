The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 19/06/26

Today we dive into a packed Friday Panel tackling political reform, a striking legal system, and vital health awareness, alongside a historic policing landmark for Donegal and emotional community stories from across the county.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Cllr Jimmy Brogan and Ben Harkin join the studio for a sharp, wide-ranging debate across the week’s biggest talking points:
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The Dáil Abortion Vote: The panel breaks down the heated political and social debate surrounding this week’s Dáil vote on whether to abolish the mandatory three-day waiting period for an abortion.
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The Legal Aid Crisis: Our guests look at the escalating crisis in the justice system, discussing the unprecedented strike action taken by criminal defense lawyers over stagnant fees and examining the structural cracks appearing in the legal aid system as a whole.
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The “Clarkson Effect” & Cancer Awareness: Following the massive public reaction to TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s recent diagnosis, Jimmy and Ben discuss how Ireland can best capitalize on this sudden wave of public awareness to boost early detection, screening, and open conversations surrounding prostate cancer.
⚖️ A Historic Landmark for Irish Justice: Superintendent Siobhán Mollahan of the Donegal Garda Division joins us following the landmark sentencing of Georgijs Poniza and Armen Pogosyan. Convicted for human trafficking for labor exploitation, this marks the first ever successful conviction of its kind in the history of the state.
🎸 Rory Gallagher Festival Faces Collapse: Listeners react with shock and disappointment to the news that the iconic Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon may not go ahead this year following the sudden collapse of ticket vendor tickets.ie. We hear from devastated music fans calling in from Ballyshannon, Cork, and as far away as Australia.
🏅 Little Angels School Send-Off: Our own Donna-Marie Doherty presents a very special package live from the Little Angels School, capturing the immense joy, pride, and excitement as the inspiring students get a heartwarming send-off before heading to the Special Olympics.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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