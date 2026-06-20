34 arrests made in Letterkenny overnight

Gardaí in Letterkenny have released arrest figures to Highland Radio following a high-visibility policing operation to coincide with Donegal International Rally overnight.

A total of 34 arrests were made in the Letterkenny division between seven o’clock last night and seven o’clock this morning.

The vast majority of the arrests were for public order offences, which accounted for 24 of the incidents dealt with by officers.

Road safety enforcement was also heavily stepped up, resulting in six arrests on suspicion of drink or drug driving during the 12-hour window.

The remaining incidents included two counts of criminal damage, one drug search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and one further arrest for an unrelated offence.

Gardaí say investigations into the various incidents are ongoing as the rally weekend continues.