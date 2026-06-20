Domestic abuse awareness training held at City of Derry Airport with police and support groups

A domestic abuse awareness training session has been held at City of Derry Airport involving police and support organisations.

The event focused on reporting routes, available supports, and how to challenge harmful behaviour.

Officers from several PSNI units took part alongside Men’s Action Network NI and Foyle Women’s Aid.

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said it was an important opportunity to promote respect and equality.

Airport Managing Director Steve Frazer said the initiative reinforces the message that support is available and abuse has no place in society.