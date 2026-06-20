Donegal Motorclub to make decision on Sunday Stages after spectator incident

The Donegal International Rally has been halted for the day following an incident with spectators on the afternoon Gartan stage.

The Donegal Motorclub released a statement regarding an incident on SS11 confirming two spectators were transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital following an accident that happened at 16:47 on the first Gartan run.

The remaining two stages scheduled for Saturday were cancelled and the cars were sent back to Parc Ferme in Letterkenny.

The rally organisers will make a decision on whether the event will continue tomorrow later on Saturday evening.