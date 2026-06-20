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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal Motorclub to make decision on Sunday Stages after spectator incident

 

The Donegal International Rally has been halted for the day following an incident with spectators on the afternoon Gartan stage.

The Donegal Motorclub  released a statement regarding an incident on SS11 confirming two spectators were transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital following an accident that happened at 16:47 on the first Gartan run.

The remaining two stages scheduled for Saturday were cancelled and the cars  were sent back to Parc Ferme in Letterkenny.

The rally organisers will make a decision on whether the event will continue tomorrow later on Saturday evening.

 

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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