Donegal Rally: Service 5 Reaction

Callum Devine is in for the first service stop of the day following Stages 7 and 8 on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.

The driver went quickest through Drumhallagh closing the gap on overall leader Kris Meeke.

Here’s Devine, speaking to Chris Ashmore:

Leading Donegal Driver Michael Boyle says it has been a tricky morning:

Josh McErlane is third overall, he feels he is getting quicker:

Derry’s Desi Henry is into the top 10:

Former winner Josh Moffett says at service there will be a tweak in set up:

Class 14 leader Rob Duggan says if they can stay in this position he will be happy: