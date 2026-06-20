Donegal Rally: Service 6 Reaction

Kris Meeke is in control at the halfway point after extending his lead during Stage 10.
Chris Ashmore caught up with the leader:
Callum Devine enters the halfway stage in second place, he says his team have to keep at it:
Josh McErlean says it has been an ok morning:
Phillip Allen is fourth place at this stage, he says he is happy:
Donegal’s Matthew Boyle is up to 12th he is enjoying the crowds:
Young driver Kyle McBride says his next rally is in Italy:
RC4 Leader Oisin McShane is happy with his position: