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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal Rally: Service 6 Reaction

Kris Meeke is in control at the halfway point after extending his lead during Stage 10.

Chris Ashmore caught up with the leader:

 

Callum Devine enters the halfway stage in second place, he says his team have to keep at it:

 

Josh McErlean says it has been an ok morning:

 

Phillip Allen is fourth place at this stage, he says he is happy:

 

Donegal’s Matthew Boyle is up to 12th he is enjoying the crowds:

 

Young driver Kyle McBride says his next rally is in Italy:

 

RC4 Leader Oisin McShane is happy with his position:

 

 

Matthew Boyle is up to 12th
Kyle McBride

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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