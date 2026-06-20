Donegal Rally Stage 8: Devine quickest on Drumhallagh but Meeke still the man to catch

Kris Meeke remains the man to catch but Callum Devine has closed the gap as the crews head for the first service stop on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.
With the latest after Stage 8 on Drumhallagh, here’s Oisin Kelly…
Kris Meeke remains the man to catch but Callum Devine has closed the gap as the crews head for the first service stop on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.
With the latest after Stage 8 on Drumhallagh, here’s Oisin Kelly…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland