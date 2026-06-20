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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal Rally Stage 8: Devine quickest on Drumhallagh but Meeke still the man to catch

Callum Devine has gone quickest through Drumhallagh

Kris Meeke remains the man to catch but Callum Devine has closed the gap as the crews head for the first service stop on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.

With the latest after Stage 8 on Drumhallagh, here’s Oisin Kelly…

 

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