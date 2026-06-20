Donegal Rally Stage 9: Meeke extends his advantage on Knockalla

Kris Meeke has once again extended his lead during Stage 9 of the Donegal International Rally putting in a time of 6:35.1 at the second run of Knockalla.
Callum Devine went second fastest with a time of 6:39.5.
With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly:
Kris Meeke has once again extended his lead during Stage 9 of the Donegal International Rally putting in a time of 6:35.1 at the second run of Knockalla.
Callum Devine went second fastest with a time of 6:39.5.
With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland