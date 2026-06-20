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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal Rally Stage 9: Meeke extends his advantage on Knockalla

(Image: Kevin Shields)

Kris Meeke has once again extended his lead during Stage 9 of the Donegal International Rally putting in a time of 6:35.1 at the second run of Knockalla.

Callum Devine went second fastest with a time of 6:39.5.

With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly:

 

 

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