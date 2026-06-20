Groundhog Day in Drumfries as residents face yet another water outage

Residents in Drumfries are once again without water following a burst main in the area.

The supply issue is the latest in a series of outages, with the problem area affected at least twice in the past fortnight and repeatedly over the past year, according to Cllr Jack Murray.

He says he will again raise the matter with Uisce Éireann, adding that if it were an urban area, residents would not be left with the same level of uncertainty and disruption.

Cllr Murray says people in the community are well and truly fed up with the ongoing issues: