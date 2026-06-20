Huge welcome home for brave Donegal boy who defied the odds

The parents of a young St Johnston boy say they never stopped believing in him, even at his most ill.

Two-year-old Daibhín Curran has defied the odds and returned home to Donegal yesterday evening after fighting for his life at Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, where he received specialist cardiac care.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and a stroke as a result of myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, along with rhinovirus and parvovirus infections.

Hundreds of people gathered to welcome him home yesterday after he spent five months in England.

His father Barry spoke about the way Daibhín’s mother, Megan, advocated for him: