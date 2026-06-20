Rally preview of Day Two’s action as Kris Meeke leads the way with David Kelly the top Donegal driver

Today is the most demanding and longest day of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally day event with some 103 stage kilometres over eight stages.

Tyrone’s Kris Meeke, a winner of five WRC rallies, leads the way with co-driver Liam Egan in their Toyota Yaris, with defending champion Derry’s Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan 11.8 seconds adrift in a Skoda Fabia with current WRC driver Derry’s Josh McErlean and Cork’s Eoin Treacy in third in a Ford Fiesta.

With four stages done twice, beginning with Knockalla it’s on then to nearby Drumhallagh, north of Rathmullan, and in the afternoon there are the two runs over Trentagh and Gartan with the cars back in Letterkenny from around 6.40 pm.

The weather forecast is good, so the stages should be very fast.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly spoke to a number of drivers at Parc Ferme before they headed off this morning, beginning with Devine, and he then spoke with McErlean, Meeke and the leading Donegal driver David Kelly.

But first Chris Ashmore reflects on the standings and looks forward to today’s action before we hear from Parc Ferme.