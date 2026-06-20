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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Spectator dies following accident at Donegal International Rally

A young male spectator has died following an accident on the twelfth stage of the Donegal International Rally.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening, leading to the immediate cancellation of the remainder of the event as a mark of respect.

In a joint statement , Motorsport Ireland and the Donegal Motor Club confirmed the death and expressed their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

A full investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been launched by Motorsport Ireland, the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, alongside An Garda Síochána.

Organisers have also urged the public not to share video footage of the incident, which has begun circulating on social media channels.

The statement concluded with a request for the public to respect the privacy of the deceased man’s family.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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