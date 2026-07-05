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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man (20s) dies in Inishowen collision

A man in his 20s has died in a crash in County Donegal.

The collision involving two cars happened at Kinnego Cross in Ballymagan shortly before 9:10pm last night.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in his 20s, who was a passenger of the same car, and a man and woman, both in their late teens, who were travelling in the other car, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road remains closed for a technical examination, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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