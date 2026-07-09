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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, July 9th

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, July 9th

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Strabane power
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1587 without power in Strabane

9 July 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, July 9th

9 July 2026
Pictured at the launch of Strabane's bid for UK Town of Culture, 2028, are Jarlath McNulty, Vice-Chair Strabane Local Growth Parternship, Jessica O'Donnell, CRAIC, Kieran Kennedy, Chair, Strabane BID, Brian McGilloway, Writer and Cultural Ambassador, Cormac Peoples, CRAIC, and Deirdre Harte, DC&SDC Project Officer.
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Strabane shortlisted for UK Town of Culture 2028

9 July 2026
Garda day of action
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Vehicles seized during Garda ‘day of action’ in Lifford

9 July 2026
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Strabane power
News, Top Stories

1587 without power in Strabane

9 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, July 9th

9 July 2026
Pictured at the launch of Strabane's bid for UK Town of Culture, 2028, are Jarlath McNulty, Vice-Chair Strabane Local Growth Parternship, Jessica O'Donnell, CRAIC, Kieran Kennedy, Chair, Strabane BID, Brian McGilloway, Writer and Cultural Ambassador, Cormac Peoples, CRAIC, and Deirdre Harte, DC&SDC Project Officer.
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Strabane shortlisted for UK Town of Culture 2028

9 July 2026
Garda day of action
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Vehicles seized during Garda ‘day of action’ in Lifford

9 July 2026
rte
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RTE boss tells committee they aren’t a ‘tinpot’ broadcaster

9 July 2026
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DUP publish details of review into knowledge of Jeffrey Donaldson

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