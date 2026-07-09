The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 09/07/2026

Donna-Marie Doherty steps into the presenter’s chair for today’s program.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with a thorough review of the front pages, tracking major headlines from Donald Trump’s high-profile geopolitical intervention regarding a ceasefire, down to a powerful letter written by a 14-year-old to the Tír Chonaill Tribune calling out the aggressive, in-your-face marketing pushing nicotine and vaping products onto young teenagers.

🚗 Pushback Over Surging Road Fatalities: Debbie Mullan, Chairperson of Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal, reacts strongly to claims from the Road Safety Authority suggesting that Ireland’s recent spike in road deaths is primarily tied to a growing population. Debbie challenges this perspective, arguing for deeper systemic accountability and stronger enforcement rather than statistical excuses.

🏡 Rural & Gaeltacht Housing Left Behind: Cllr Declan Meehan joins the show to analyze the latest local housing numbers. He voices deep concerns that rural and Gaeltacht communities are fundamentally being left behind by current national housing frameworks, threatening the demographic and linguistic survival of these areas.

🏗️ Defective Concrete Blocks Works: Donal Walker, Assistant Senior Engineer for Housing Capital with Donegal County Council, joins Donna-Marie to deliver an update on local authority social housing. He outlines the rolling out of minor defective concrete block works, designed to essentially “patch together” affected social housing units and maintain structural safety until a permanent, full remediation scheme is fully established.

🎨 Earagail Arts Festival Launch: We look forward to a spectacular celebration of local culture as Earagail Arts Festival CEO and Artistic Director Paul Browne joins us ahead of the official festival launch this evening.

Also in-studio are renowned traditional musicians Grace Toland and Lorna McLaughlin, who are both performing as part of this year’s festival lineup. We are treated to a beautiful live performance by Grace, and we chat with Lorna about her busy festival schedule both as a member of the acclaimed local group The Henry Girls and in her role as director of the Inishowen Traditional Choir.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast, catching us up on all the essential commercial, enterprise, and economic news shaping the Donegal landscape.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: