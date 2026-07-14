Donegal home heating oil rises by €16 overnight amid Middle East tensions

Heating oil prices have jumped in Donegal after global oil markets reacted to overnight tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude has climbed to its highest level in four weeks, rising to almost $85 a barrel.

US President Donald Trump says a naval blockade of Iran’s ports will be reintroduced today, along with a 20% charge on cargo carried through the Strait of Hormuz.

The impact is already being felt locally, with the average price of a 500-litre delivery of home heating oil rising by more than €16 overnight.

According to oilprices.ie, the average cost of 500 litres of heating oil now stands at €632.41.