Donegal projects awarded share of €8 million creative climate action fund

Donegal is among the counties set to benefit from a major new climate action fund supporting creative and community-led projects.

Eleven organisations across the country will lead artistic and cultural climate initiatives under Creative Climate Action Fund III.

Each successful project will receive up to €750,000 over the four-year period from 2026 to 2029.

One of the projects, led by Hometree, will develop a community-led climate action model across woodlands and peatlands in Donegal, Sligo, Galway, Clare and Kerry.

Meanwhile, students and graduates from Atlantic Technological University will take part in the WAVE project, using storytelling and sensory experiences to create more inclusive pathways to climate action for disabled people and residents living in supported housing.