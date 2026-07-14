The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 14/07/2026

Today we address a weekend of unprecedented anti-social behavior in Downings, vital community policing updates, and a critical look at the rising demand for sexual assault support services in Letterkenny.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.
🚨 Downings “Weekend of Mayhem”: We look at an unprecedented and highly distressing weekend in the coastal village of Downings. Local business owners, residents, and councillors express their outrage after thousands of people descended on the area, resulting in widespread anti-social behavior, vandalism, on-street drinking, indecent exposure, and hundreds of youths sleeping in cars.
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The Community Backlash: Local business owners and residents share their firsthand accounts of the disruption and the impact on the village’s reputation.
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The Political Response: Cllrs Liam Blaney and Declan Meehan weigh in on the chaos, discussing the urgent need for a coordinated response, stricter enforcement, and better infrastructure management to prevent a repeat of these scenes.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Gráinne Doherty joins us for her weekly segment, bringing listeners up to date on active investigations, road safety alerts, and policing measures following the weekend’s events in the region.
🏥 Rising Demand at Letterkenny SATU: We discuss the newly published 2025 Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) Annual Report. Professor Maeve Eogan, clinical lead for the national SATU services, joins the show to discuss the national trends and specifically address the Letterkenny Unit, which experienced an 11.5% increase in attendances over the course of the year. We look at what these figures mean for local support services and the ongoing efforts to provide timely, compassionate, and responsive care.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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