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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

El Galeón Andalucia pulls in at Mulladearg Bay in West Donegal

 

The replica ship El Galeón Andalucia has pulled into Mulladearg Bay on its journey from Sligo to Coleraine.

The ship is currently on a tour of Ireland, and last month it was one of the main attractions at the Foyle Maritime Festival in Derry.

The Mulladearg Bay visit was organised to commemorate the loss of a Spanish Armada vessel which ran aground near Mullaghderg in 1588, with the beach’s Spanish Rock so named because of that tragedy.

Four Gaeltacht students from Dublin and Monaghan who drowned at the beach 54 years ago yesterday are also being remembered.

As part of the commemoration, a cannon salute was fired from the galleon –

 

More pictures and videos on our social media pages.

 

 

Pics – Mary Rogers,  Catherine Fletcher, Liam Ferry and Trudy O’Donnell. Special thanks to the Hope for Float Boat Run – https://www.facebook.com/FloatForHopeBoatRun

 

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