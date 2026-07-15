10 suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers issued legal notices

Ten suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers have been issued cease and desist notices.

An ongoing investigation by Sky and The Federation Against Copyright Theft has identified alleged providers operating in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Galway, Laois and Limerick.

FACT says the services are collectively believed to have supplied thousands of end-users.

Nick Sumner, Investigation Manager with the anti-piracy organisation, says the individuals targeted have been given an opportunity to stop their illegal activity: