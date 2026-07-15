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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

10 suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers issued legal notices

Ten suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers have been issued cease and desist notices.

An ongoing investigation by Sky and The Federation Against Copyright Theft has identified alleged providers operating in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Galway, Laois and Limerick.

FACT says the services are collectively believed to have supplied thousands of end-users.

Nick Sumner, Investigation Manager with the anti-piracy organisation, says the individuals targeted have been given an opportunity to stop their illegal activity:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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