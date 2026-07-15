Taoiseach and Mac Lochlainn in Dáil fisheries exchange



A Donegal TD has criticised the decision to have Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon address the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee.

Sinn Féin Fisheries spokesperson Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says it would have been more appropriate for the Minister of State with responsibility for the Marine, Timmy Dooley, to represent Ireland.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the decision points to a possible rift within the department.

During an exchange in the Dáil, the Taoiseach praised Deputy Mac Lochlainn’s support for Minister Dooley, but joked that he hopes it doesn’t come back to haunt him: