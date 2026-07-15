Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Taoiseach and Mac Lochlainn in Dáil fisheries exchange


A Donegal TD has criticised the decision to have Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon address the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee.

Sinn Féin Fisheries spokesperson Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says it would have been more appropriate for the Minister of State with responsibility for the Marine, Timmy Dooley, to represent Ireland.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the decision points to a possible rift within the department.

During an exchange in the Dáil, the Taoiseach praised Deputy Mac Lochlainn’s support for Minister Dooley, but joked that he hopes it doesn’t come back to haunt him:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Orange fire
News, Top Stories

Condition Orange High Fire Risk notice in place until Friday

15 July 2026
roads meeting banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council holds special meeting to discuss road maintenance in Donegal

15 July 2026
tvlicence
News, Audio

10 suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers issued legal notices

15 July 2026
alley theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes the Alley will reopen in 2027

15 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Orange fire
News, Top Stories

Condition Orange High Fire Risk notice in place until Friday

15 July 2026
roads meeting banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council holds special meeting to discuss road maintenance in Donegal

15 July 2026
tvlicence
News, Audio

10 suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers issued legal notices

15 July 2026
alley theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes the Alley will reopen in 2027

15 July 2026
Mac Lochlainn fisheries
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach and Mac Lochlainn in Dáil fisheries exchange

15 July 2026
rathmullan whale
News, Top Stories

Council monitoring whale that washed ashore at Rathmullan Beach

15 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube