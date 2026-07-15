Hopes the Alley will reopen in 2027

A Strabane Cllr says there is hope the Alley Theatre will reopen in 2027.

The venue has been closed since last September following a leak at the premises.

The theatre had been expected to reopen this summer, but an update in June confirmed the closure would continue for the remainder of the year.

Cllr Paul Boggs says Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee has approved £52,000 in funding towards the repair works.

He says the reopening of the theatre is particularly important as Strabane bids to become the UK Town of Culture in 2028: