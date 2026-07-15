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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Condition Orange High Fire Risk notice in place until Friday

A status yellow High Temperature Warning is in place for County Donegal and is due to expire at 6am on Friday.

Alongside this an Orange Fire Danger Notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture until midday on Friday.

People are advised not to light fires in or near woodland. Use only designated barbecue points where available. Thoroughly soak BBQ embers after use and make sure that they are extinguished completely.

Additionally people are asked not to block forest entrances or roads when parking – access may be required by the fire service or forestry personnel in the event of an emergency.

If you see a fire, report it immediately to the emergency services – Dial 999 or 112.

People are urged to report any illegal and suspicious activity to An Garda Síochána. Note that the burning of growing vegetation on uncultivated land between 1 March and 31 August each year is prohibited by law.

Do not approach fires or attempt to extinguish fires yourself. Wildfires can be extremely dangerous and can rapidly change direction and behaviour.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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