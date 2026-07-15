Council holds special meeting to discuss road maintenance in Donegal

Donegal County Council’s Director of Roads Services says a special roads meeting which took place today was very productive, and he hopes both engineers and members will benefit from it

Bryan Cannon was speaking to Highland Radio News after the first in what’s intended to be a series of meetings to discuss road repair and maintenance across Donegal’s five municipal districts.

All members who contributed said it’s clear that the council doesn’t get enough money to maintain its road network, with a number of questions about how money is distributed locally between the various MDs.

Mr Cannon says it’s important that all these issues are discussed openly and transparently…..

Members received detailed presentations on how roads in need of repair are assessed and how the money earmarked for local road restoration in 2026 is being allocated.