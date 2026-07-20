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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Derry City or others learn of possible European opponents

European Conference League Trophy

The League of Ireland and Irish League sides have learned of their possible opponents in the next rounds of their respective European competitions.

In the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round, a win against Rijeka for Derry City will see the Candystripes advance to play either Stjarnan of Iceland or Ilves from Finland.

There are two potential glamour ties for the Dublin clubs – The winner of Dutch giants Ajax versus Vojvodina of Serbia will face Shelbourne if they defeat Kalju in the second qualifying round.

If Bohemians can knock out Ballkani they’ll face either Besiktas of Turkey or Denmark’s FC Midtylland.

Should Irish Cup winners Coleriane get through against Finland’s HJK Helsinki they will play the winner of Motherwell or HB Torshavn.

Shamrock Rovers could meet Slovenian champions Celje for a second year running.

First Rovers must overcome Aramat Armenia in the second round of Champions League qualifiers.

A win takes them into a third round match against Egnatia of Albania or the team from Slovenia.

Larne meanwhile will face Vikingur Reykjavik of Iceland or Hapoel Beer-Shava of Israel in the third qualifying round should they progress against Crvena Zvezda.

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