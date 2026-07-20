The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 20/07/2026

Today we address long-term welfare dependencies and calls for job-activation reforms, an alarming roadside incident involving a local sporting legend, a heartbroken family seeking justice for a bullied young girl, and the latest report into eating disorders across Ireland.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough daily review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.
💼 Addressing Long-Term Jobseeker’s Allowance: Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín joins the show to discuss data surrounding individuals who have been receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance for over a decade. Highlighting the immense long-term cost to the Exchequer, Tóibín calls for dedicated state measures, targeted retraining, and tailored incentives specifically designed to help long-term recipients transition back into meaningful employment.
🚴 “Ireland is No Longer Safe for Cyclists”: Renowned ultra-endurance and professional cyclist Joe Barr recounts a frightening incident while training on the main Lifford to Letterkenny road. After a passing vehicle intentionally threw a bucket of water over him at speed, Joe reflects on the shocking lack of respect for road users, expressing deep concern that Irish roads are becoming increasingly hazardous for cyclists.
📱 Family’s Anguish over Viral Bullying Video: Pat Breslin from Strabane speaks to Greg following the circulation of a deeply disturbing video showing a young local girl being subjected to severe bullying. Pat, whose family cares for the young girl, expresses profound frustration and hurt, voicing their belief that police authorities have failed to act with sufficient urgency to protect her and hold those responsible accountable.
🌾 57th Clonmany Agricultural Festival Preview: Blaine McCarron joins Greg to look forward to the return of the 57th Clonmany Agricultural Festival, taking place on August 4th and 5th. Blaine outlines the exciting lineup—promising a vibrant mix of traditional livestock competitions, family entertainment, live music, and local trade stalls with something for everyone.
🧠 Reflecting on the Bodywhys Annual Report: Bodywhys CEO Harriet Parsons and service user Elsa Jane join the program to analyze the findings of the eating disorder association’s latest annual report. Elsa Jane shares her personal journey, while Harriet discusses the surging demand for support services, the ongoing challenges surrounding early intervention, and what needs to change in national healthcare provision.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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